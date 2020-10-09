Rwanda: 'Kigali Peace Marathon Still Possible This Year'

Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) is optimistic about the possibility of organising the Kigali International Peace Marathon this year after being postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's Peace Marathon was initially due on May 17 before being moved to June 21, but it was suspended until further notice on both occasions.

The new tentative date pending approval from the Ministry of Sports is December 27.

The Kigali Peace Marathon, an annual event since 2004, is usually held mid-year - in May or June - but RAF was not able to organise it around the same time as coronavirus forced events and competitions to be cancelled or suspended across the globe.

"We have already submitted our proposal to the Ministry of Sports, and we hope it will be approved," said Fidele Mubiligi, the RAF president since January 2018.

Kigali Peace Marathon is one of Rwanda's most popular sporting events held every year along with the famous Tour du Rwanda.

"In the proposal, we indicated how the participants will be protected against Covid-19. It will be a safe event, and, if approved, participants should register and enjoy the marathon."

Last month, the Ministry of Sports announced that all sporting activities - training and competitions - are cleared to resume effective September 28.