Rwanda: 'Kigali Peace Marathon Still Possible This Year'

9 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) is optimistic about the possibility of organising the Kigali International Peace Marathon this year after being postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's Peace Marathon was initially due on May 17 before being moved to June 21, but it was suspended until further notice on both occasions.

The new tentative date pending approval from the Ministry of Sports is December 27.

The Kigali Peace Marathon, an annual event since 2004, is usually held mid-year - in May or June - but RAF was not able to organise it around the same time as coronavirus forced events and competitions to be cancelled or suspended across the globe.

"We have already submitted our proposal to the Ministry of Sports, and we hope it will be approved," said Fidele Mubiligi, the RAF president since January 2018.

Kigali Peace Marathon is one of Rwanda's most popular sporting events held every year along with the famous Tour du Rwanda.

"In the proposal, we indicated how the participants will be protected against Covid-19. It will be a safe event, and, if approved, participants should register and enjoy the marathon."

Last month, the Ministry of Sports announced that all sporting activities - training and competitions - are cleared to resume effective September 28.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.