Malawi: NGO Provides Wash Facilities in Chiradzulu

Chiradzulu — Water for People on Thursday handed over K74 million pit latrines and boreholes to Nsoni and Chilimankhwanje primary schools in Chiradzulu as one way of enhancing water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in the education sector.

Water for People envisions a world where every person has access to reliable and safe drinking water and sanitation which is in line with Malawi Government's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Water for People Advocacy and Sanitation Manager, Joseph Nagoya said the organization uses an approach that whenever it goes into a particular district each and every school, clinic and community should have clean and safe water including sanitation.

"After noting that there were challenges in public institutions especially in public primary schools in Chiradzulu, we thought of intervening by providing the facilities and we will continue collaborating with the council to ensure that all public institutions have adequate WASH facilities," Nagoya said.

Nagoya added that the district master plan shows all the gaps, noting that owing to that fact, the organization will continue to intervene until the situation improves.

District Commissioner for Chiradzulu, Reinghard Chavula thanked Water for People for constructing the sanitary facilities and the financial assistance towards the development of district's master plan where all the gaps in the water sector were identified.

Chavula observed that Water for People initially conducted a baseline survey to establish how the district was fairing in terms of water and sanitation before they started the actual implementation on the ground.

"The organization came to the district in 2019 and barely a year the district has started benefiting and these facilities will help in preparedness to Covid-19 as schools are fully opening. It is also expected that the facilities will improve provision of quality education," she said.

Chavula said sanitation in schools was a challenge in the district, saying the intervention of Water for People will go a long way especially with the construction of toilets that will stand for 20 years.

In his remarks, District Education Manager for Chiradzulu, Allan Machemba said several schools in the district have no water and sanitary facilities, expressing gratitude to Water for People for providing the facilities.

Machemba also said girls change rooms will assist much because most girls do not go to school during menstruation in the absence of such amenities.

A total of 2,211 learners will now have access to WASH facilities from Water for People which have been provided with financial support from Charity Water and Thank You Foundation.

Water for People has also implemented other community projects which include; drilling of 36 boreholes and rehabilitation of 20 non-functional boreholes.

The organization is also promoting sanitation at household level through Community-Led Total Sanitation to encourage households construct and use latrines.