Morocco: UN - Election By Acclamation of Morocco As Member of Human Rights Advisory Committee

Rabat — The Kingdom of Morocco was elected, on Wednesday, by acclamation in the person of Professor Nadia Bernoussi, as member of the Human Rights Advisory Committee, a subsidiary body of the UN Human Rights Council.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad said that the election of Morocco is a recognition of the continuous efforts of the Kingdom, in accordance with the insightful and avant-garde vision of HM King Mohammed VI for the promotion and protection of Human Rights. It also reflects the credibility and trust Morocco enjoys with UN human rights bodies.

According to the same source, this election, which follows the brilliant election of Mohammed Amarti to the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and that of Mahjoub El Haiba to the UN Human Rights Committee, is the result of an intense diplomatic campaign led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, as part of strengthening the presence of the Moroccan expertise within international and regional organizations pursuant to the High Guidelines of HM the King.

Nadia Bernoussi is a professor of constitutional law and member of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission). She succeeds Mohamed Bennani who sat on the Human Rights Advisory Committee since its inception in 2008, the statement said.

The Advisory Committee, a subsidiary body of the Human Rights Council, is made up of 18 experts elected by secret ballot by the Council for a three-year term, renewable once, from a list of candidates meeting certain criteria, namely: competence in the field of human rights or related fields, high morality, independence and impartiality.