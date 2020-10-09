Morocco: Covid-19 - 2,776 New Confirmed Cases and 2,788 Recoveries in 24 Hours (Ministry)

7 October 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco has recorded 2,776 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 2,788 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of health said on Wednesday.

This brings to 140,024 the total number of contaminations in the kingdom since the first case was reported on March 2, and to 118,142 the number of people fully recovered, i.e. a recovery rate of 84.4%, said the ministry in its daily update on Covid-19.

A total of 29 coronavirus-related deaths were registered during the same period, taking the death toll to 2,439, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.7%.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.