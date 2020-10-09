Morocco: Covid-19 - 2,776 New Confirmed Cases and 2,788 Recoveries in 24 Hours (Ministry)

Rabat — Morocco has recorded 2,776 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 2,788 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of health said on Wednesday.

This brings to 140,024 the total number of contaminations in the kingdom since the first case was reported on March 2, and to 118,142 the number of people fully recovered, i.e. a recovery rate of 84.4%, said the ministry in its daily update on Covid-19.

A total of 29 coronavirus-related deaths were registered during the same period, taking the death toll to 2,439, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.7%.