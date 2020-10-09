Egypt: USAID Commits Nearly $23 Million in Additional Funding to Support Economic Governance and Women's Empowerment in the Arab Republic of Egypt

Office of Press Relations

Today the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Arab Republic of Egypt, through the Ministry of International Cooperation, signed an addendum to their five-year bilateral assistance agreement for Inclusive Economic Governance that provides an additional $22.8 million in funding. In line with Egypt's Vision 2030, this new commitment is intended to improve the investment environment and empower women to join the labor force in Egypt.

The United States has invested over $30 billion to Egypt's development over the past 40 years. With the Government and people of Egypt, USAID has helped bring water and sanitation to over 25 million Egyptians, grown the telecommunications sector, brought electricity to millions of homes and businesses, built thousands of schools, and eliminated polio in Egypt.

This latest funding is part of the four decades of partnership between the American and Egyptian peoples to bolster self-reliance, foster stability, promote sustainable economic growth, empower women, and reduce poverty.