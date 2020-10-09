Egypt: USAID Commits Nearly $23 Million in Additional Funding to Support Economic Governance and Women's Empowerment in the Arab Republic of Egypt

7 October 2020
United States Agency for International Development (Washington, DC)

Office of Press Relations

Telephone: +1.202.712.4320 | Email: press@usaid.gov

Today the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Arab Republic of Egypt, through the Ministry of International Cooperation, signed an addendum to their five-year bilateral assistance agreement for Inclusive Economic Governance that provides an additional $22.8 million in funding. In line with Egypt's Vision 2030, this new commitment is intended to improve the investment environment and empower women to join the labor force in Egypt.

The United States has invested over $30 billion to Egypt's development over the past 40 years. With the Government and people of Egypt, USAID has helped bring water and sanitation to over 25 million Egyptians, grown the telecommunications sector, brought electricity to millions of homes and businesses, built thousands of schools, and eliminated polio in Egypt.

This latest funding is part of the four decades of partnership between the American and Egyptian peoples to bolster self-reliance, foster stability, promote sustainable economic growth, empower women, and reduce poverty. To find out more about USAID's work in Egypt, please click here, and follow along on Facebook and Twitter at @USAIDEgypt.

Read the original article on USAID.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United States Agency for International Development. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: USAID

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.