Algeria: Four Draft Executive Decrees On Government Meeting Agenda

7 October 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Four draft executive decrees were on the agenda of the government's meeting, chaired Wednesday by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, said a communiqué of the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad chaired this Wednesday 7 October 2020 a meeting of the government, held by video conference.

In accordance with the agenda, the government's meeting examined four (04) draft executive decrees introduced by ministers of Finance, Communication, Transport and Water Resources.

A report was also presented by minister of Public Works related to three the public procurement by mutual agreement with public companies.

The Government listened to a report by minister of Finance on the draft executive decree setting the terms and conditions of design and elaboration of the medium-term budget guideline.

This draft executive decree, which was adopted in accordance with the provisions of the organic Law no 18-15 of 2 September 2018 related to the finance Laws, provides that the medium-term budget framework is a programming instrument which determines the long-term budget objectives in terms of expenditure and which grants the resources to the different sectors according to the priorities set by the public authorities.

The medium-term budget guideline aims at strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of the public expenditure and introducing a greater transparency in the management of public finances.

The Government examined a draft executive decree presented by minister of Communication, Spokesman of the Government, determining the methods of exercising the activity of online information and the diffusion of a clarification or correction on the electronic site.

This draft executive decree aims at implementing the legislative provisions of the Law n 12-05 of 12/01/2012 relating to the information, by framing, at the legal level, the online written press and the issue of its domiciliation in order to deal with the rapid development recorded by this important aspect of the national press.

The Government examined a draft executive decree presented by minister of Transport on the adoption of the national programme of the civil aviation security.

The draft executive decree on the adoption of the national programme of the civil aviation security comes in accordance with the provisions of the Law n 98-06 of 27 June 1998, modified and completed, setting the general rules of civil aviation.

The Government listened to a report presented by minister of Water Resources related to the draft executive decree on the declaration of public utility of the operation related to the hydro-agricultural development works of Tafna Isser area in the provinces of Tlemcen and Ain Temouchent.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.