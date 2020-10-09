Morocco: Investigation Conducted With Maati Monjib and Members of His Family Concerns Facts Likely to Constitute Money Laundering Offense (Public Prosecution)

7 October 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The public prosecutor at the Rabat Court of First Instance announced, on Wednesday, that the preliminary investigation conducted with Maati Monjib and members of his family was opened following a referral received by the Public Prosecutor's Office from the Financial Intelligence Unit (UTRF) which includes data on facts likely to constitute a money laundering offense.

The public prosecutor's office received a referral from the UTRF in accordance with article 18 of law n° 43.05 including an inventory of significant funds' transfers and a list of real estate that were the subject of suspicious transaction reports because they do not correspond to the usual income declared by Monjib and members of his family, said a press release from the public prosecutor at the Rabat Court of First Instance.

The UTRF's referral is part of the regular tasks of this unit, aimed at honoring the constitutional and international commitments of the Kingdom in the fight against money laundering crimes, the same source added.

Given that the information received by the Unit includes data on facts likely to constitute a money laundering offense, the public prosecutor's office instructed the national judicial police brigade to conduct a preliminary investigation into the source and nature of the transactions and financial transfers carried out by the persons concerned, to identify the source of the real estate related to suspicious transaction reports, and to determine its links with other criminal acts, considered as main offenses for the purposes of money laundering, noted the same source.

This preliminary investigation falls, from a legal point of view, within the framework of the usual missions of the judicial police, tasked with investigating offenses, verifying their occurrence and apprehending their perpetrators, which allows the legal authorities who oversee investigations to take appropriate legal action, the statement concluded.

Read the original article on MAP.

