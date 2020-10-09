Africa: Ucesa Bureau Holds First Meeting for 2019-2021 Term

Rabat — The bureau of the Union of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions of Africa (UCESA) held by teleconference, on Wednesday in Rabat, its first meeting for the 2019-2021 term chaired by the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE).

The meeting aims to examine the progress of the roadmap and the recommendations for the revitalization of the union in the context of the pandemic and to take stock of the follow-up on the recommendations by the General Assembly of Rabat.

Speaking on this occasion, President of UCESA and EESC Ahmed Réda Chami highlighted the eminent role that the UCESA is able to play as an effective lever for regional integration and advocacy with regional economic communities (ECOWAS, ECCAS...) and the African Union.

This implies, according to Chami, collective support for actions by the working groups by providing substantial political support for the revitalization of the organization, the adoption of a frame of reference of a social charter for the UCESA and the development of an Agenda for action within the framework of the theme of climate change.

"It seems to me essential to strengthen the role of our Union, and through it civil society which is organized in Africa, in the process of African regional integration in the economic, social and environmental fields", he said, adding that Morocco is particularly attached to this objective and to the principle of co-development which constitutes a major lever for promoting a win-win partnership for Morocco and its African partners, in accordance with the insightful vision of HM King Mohammed VI.

At the regulatory level, Chami said he has initiated a process of revising the Union's texts, in accordance with the recommendations of the General Assembly, noting that the working group set up for this purpose has carried out an institutional diagnosis and formulated recommendations.

The President of UCESA also called on the members of the bureau to set up a second working group in charge of the development of the UCESA social charter as well as a third working group, tasked with coming up, along with the citizens of African countries, with common positions and recommendations on climate action.