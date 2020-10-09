Ethiopia: PM Extends Gratitude for People Working to Make Irreechaa Celebrations Pacific

7 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed extended his gratitude for those who worked to make Irreechaa celebrations peaceful.

He extended thanks for Abbaa Gadas, Hadhaa Siinqees, youth, chief administrators of regional states, security organs and media as well as participants of the festival.

He said "open air festivals are among the main events that we use to show the world that peace and cooperation are the foundation for our culture and values."

Irreechaa, a thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, was celebrated last Saturday and Sunday in the capital Addis Ababa and in Bishoftu town respectively.

This year's celebrations took place with a limited number of people due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

