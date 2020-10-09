Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Inaugurates Bahir Dar Industry Park

Bahir Dar: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed together with the Amhara Region President, Temesgen Tiruneh inaugurated the Bahir Dar Industry Park this morning.

On the inaugural ceremony Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted the natural endowments that the Bahir Dar town and the region are graced can be utilized for the development of its people and the country economic development.

The inaugurated park will catalyze Bahir Dar's endeavors to develop its textile industry and create sustainable jobs for youth in the vicinity.

The premier said that youths working in the industry parks and those in the area to cultivate a habit of hard work and discipline that will augment existing assets in the region.

The first phase of the industry park development lies on 75ha with 8 active sheds. Currently investors are finalizing set up to become operational.

Noting the upcoming project in Gorgora and the welcoming spirit it requires to make it a key tourist destination, Prime Minister Abiy called upon youth that will be working in the industry parks and those in the area to cultivate a habit of hard work and discipline that will augment existing assets in the region.

The Ethiopian herald October 7/2020