Kenya: Development Top Agenda As President Kenyatta Hosts Kisii Leaders At State House

8 October 2020
Kenya Presidency (Nairobi)
press release

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi hosted leaders from the greater Kisii to discuss development in the region ahead of this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The national celebrations will be held at Kisii Stadium in Kisii County and today's meeting gave the Head of State an opportunity to, jointly with the region's leadership evaluate the progress of national government development initiatives.

Led by Governor James Ongwae (Kisii County) and his Nyamira County counterpart John Nyagarama, the leaders engaged the President in a detailed conversation on a number of projects including roads, water supply, education and fresh produce markets among others.

In a memorandum presented by Governor Ongwae, the leaders who included chairman of the Kisii professionals John Simba and chairman of the community's council of elders James Matundura, thanked the Head of State for the various development programs initiated by the Jubilee administration in the region.

The leaders listed several key roads, water works including the upgrading of Kisii water supply system, hospitals and fresh produce markets at Daraja Mbili and Nyakoe as some of the Government's projects that are helping uplift the economic wellbeing of the greater Kisii.

At the same time, the Kisii leaders requested the President who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiang'i (Interior), James Macharia (Infrastructure) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) to fast track the implementation of ongoing projects.

Rehabilitation of the Kisii to Sotik road and Suneka airstrip, waiving of coffee factory debts amounting to Shs 650 million and establishing a soapstone value addition facility in the area as some of the projects the leaders asked the Government to prioritize.

The Kisii leaders also cautioned politicians engaged in divisive politics saying those spreading hate and sowing division among Kenyans are not welcome in their region.

"We intend to maintain the statehood of this country together, the way you're doing it. We intend to put this nation together so that generation after generation will have a place where to stay unperturbed by anybody.

"If somebody wants leadership, let him go ask from people in a polite way, not in this manner, first of all defying you," Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri said.

In his address to the leaders, the President said he wants to be remembered more for uniting the country saying the BBI process is aimed at achieving cohesion and inclusion for greater national equity.

Once again, the President cautioned political leaders against pre-mature campaigns saying they are polarizing the nation and derailing the country's development agenda.

On Mashujaa Day, the Head of State said the reason for devolving the celebrations to the Counties was so as to give Kenyans across the country an opportunity to feel they are part of national progress.

"If truly we want to start making Kenyans feel that they are part and parcel, it is good to move this event (Mashujaa Day) around the country," the President said as he thanked Kisii leaders for agreeing to host the national event.

The Head of State thanked the leaders for their steadfastness in support of his administration's development agenda and assured them of his commitment to ensure all ongoing projects in the region are concluded.

Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiang'i, Mutahi Kagwe and James Macharia also spoke at the meeting. Dr Matiang'i reiterated the Government's commitment to see through all development programs in the region while Mr Macharia proposed a joint leaders and Government officials visit to the region to audit the progress of infrastructure projects ahead of Mashujaa Day.

Read the original article on Kenya Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Kenya Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Kenya Presidency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.