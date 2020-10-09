Nigeria: 93 Days After, Salami Yet to Submit Report On Magu's Probe

Ninety-three days after, Justice Ayo Salami-led investigative panel probing the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has not submitted its report to the President.

The panel sat for over 60 days before Magu was served a copy of the 22-point allegations levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the letter of instrument on July 3, 2020 and named the panel as commission of inquiry to look into alleged mismanagement of recovered assets against Magu; and Magu was arrested on Monday, July 6, 2020 and taken before the panel, while the letter of invitation was made available to Magu on Saturday, August 8.

After exhausting the earlier 45 days given to it to conclude the probe, the President extended the period of sitting following a request by Justice Salami led panel. The President later granted six weeks extension to the panel to conclude their findings but couple of days after the expiration of the extension last Friday, the panel is yet conclude and submit its report to the President.

According to a source, "Though the tenure of the panel had expired, Salami and other members have continued to hold sessions."

But more than 90 days since that period, the panel is yet to have a clear-cut direction or convince observers that it was not established to witch-hunt or persecute individuals regarded as enemies by some top government officials.

A situation that has caused many pundits to raise suspicion over what they described as "a hiding agenda project."

The inquiry into Magu's stewardship is dragging and giving room for speculations as legal experts are saying that being a panel of inquiry, Justice Salami has no reason to delay such a probe.