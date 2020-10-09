Nigeria: Group Urges Christians to Join Fight Against Corruption

8 October 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

The Priests Peace & Justice Initiative (PPJ), a platform for accountability for Christians in government has called on Christians and believers to shun all forms of Corruption.

The group reminded Christians in the country that they have a critical role to play in the fight against corruption.

The group stated this in a programme with the theme; "promoting Christians ethics in governance; the Role of Christians in Shunning Corruption", which was held in Abuja, on Thursday.

Speaking at the programme, the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu cautioned that actions exhibited as Christians must be in tandem with the acceptable moral standard, saying it should reflect at individual workplaces either as public servants or as political office holders

Represented by a Special Adviser to the Executive Secretary of the Commission and Head, Monitoring, Mr Okey Benedict Agu, described corruption as a major challenge hindering social, political and economic development in any country.

According to him, all forms of corrupt practices are forbidden as provided in the Bible, saying any forms of dishonest conduct, acquiring or benefiting from illicit abuse of power by people entrusted with a position of authority was not good for the country's growth.

Ojukwu further enjoined Christians to obey state authorities and do what is good as a matter of conscience and not because of God's punishment.

Speaking earlier in a welcome address, Pastor (Dr.) Otive Igbuzor assured ministers that all support will be given for effective engagements of the project ahead.

According to Igbuzor, more researches will be conducted, while developing manuals and training of Pentecostal pastors geared towards accountability and income generation in churches would be made available.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.