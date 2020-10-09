Tanzania: JPM Livid With Terminal Delays

DELAYS in completion of the modern Mbezi Luis upcountry bus terminal has angered President John Magufuli, issuing a 50- day ultimatum for the state-of-the-art facility to go operational.

The Head of State warned that if the project will not be completed after the November 30th , 2020, ultimatum, the contractor will be required to pay for liquidated damages.

President Magufuli was not impressed with the period extension for the project construction, from July in which initially supposed to end, to January next year.

"I am not impressed with the way the works are progressing... the contract is supposed to end in July, but I am told it has been extended until next January... Work day and night. I want this project concluded before November 30th this year. No more extension," Dr Magufuli ordered on Thursday at an event to lay foundation stone for the construction of the 71bn/-worth project.

Dr Magufuli laid the foundation stone along with visiting Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera. The event was part of a series of activities scheduled for President Chakwera's State Visit in Tanzania.

President Magufuli said the bus terminal, apart from serving passengers within and outside the country; it would have economic benefits to traders, taxi drivers, food vendors and others.

"These people are supposed to have started working in this area by now and making money, the project is good but its implementation is taking too long to complete," he stated.

According to Dr Magufuli the contractor cited Coronavirus as an excuse for the delays.

"The effects of Covid-19 in this country are so minimal, it should not be used as an excuse to delay the project, this contractor should be pressed to work day and night to complete this project," demanded Dr Magufuli.

He challenged the regional and district engineers to ensure that the contractor meets the deadline he has issued.

"I'm really concerned after seeing the project which was supposed to be concluded in July but now I am told it will go until January, next year," he stated.

He also demanded project consultant -Ardhi University, Contractors Registration Board (CRB) and Engineers Registration Board (ERB) to also tightly follow up on the project and make sure the contractor completed the task. President Magufuli was also not pleased with the variations on the cost of the project.

"I had endorsed 51bn/- for the project but now, I'm told it shot up to 71bn/-. I'm told there will be an overpass, which was initially not included in the project... that is right but we need to verify the cost if it reflects the value for money," he said.

President Magufuli also said that the government will continue to improve infrastructure in Dar es Salaam region, saying a sum of 660bn/- is being spent to transform the mega city outlook.

Earlier, Dr Chakwera said the project will benefit people from the two countries as well as the entire Southern African Development Community SADC region.

President Chakwera said the imposing facility will attract more tourists in Tanzania as well as allowing the people from the two countries to interact and travel freely.

"Tanzania is leading the way and demonstrates that you can have big projects like these using domestic funds. We have huge resources in our countries to serve our people. This is time that Africa needs to narrate its own story," he stressed.

On his part, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional and Local Governments Authorities), Mr Selemani Jafo, explained that the Mbezi Luis Bus Stand is part of 24 modern bus stations being constructed countrywide during President Magufuli's leadership.

The terminal will have the capacity to handle over 1000 busses daily, accommodate 280 taxis, Boda boda and auto rickshaw (Bajaj). Authorities will also demarcate lots for small scale traders, food vendors.