Malawi Police Interdicts 12 Cops for Aiding Human Trafficking

8 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Malawi Police Service (MPS) has interdicted 12 police officers for allegedly being involved in human trafficking, aiding and abetting others to commit the same crime, police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed.

Kadadzera has identified those interdicted as; Daiton Divala, Hunder Moyo, Chaluma Chingagwe, Aubrey Mwakhwawa, Nelson Khuoge, Andrex Ziba, Gomezgani Ng'ambi, Timothy Njenekera, Tiyanjane Ng'oma, and Kingsley Thomas.

The development comes after new Inspector General of Police (IG) George Kainja expressed regret that officers in the Police lost public trust as law enforcers because they indulged in unprofessional acts like criminality and selective justice.

He declared that under his leadership, every officer will be required to strictly adhere to the rule of law, professionalism and to handle the citizenry humanely, in reforms that should regain public trust for the Police.

The IG stated that moving forward, all officers will be accountable for their actions, stressing that errant officers will be prosecuted because gone are the days when police officers treat members of the public and suspects.

He said the current reforms in police will be informed by suggestions from key stakeholders who are encouraged to continually provide information and cooperation to enhance optimum security for all citizens.

