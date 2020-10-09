Tanzania: Zanzibar in Prayer As Election Date Nears

8 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein on Thursday joined residents here who turned to the Almighty God to seek his divine intervention to help Tanzanians organise a peaceful election.

Tanzania is holding its sixth multiparty general election with CCM Presidential Union candidate and CCM Zanzibar Presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, and Dr Hussein Alli Mwinyi, respectively.

The inter-religious peace building committee, the current voice for peace, justice and good governance, organised a 'peace forum and a national prayer' for a peaceful election in which religious leaders joined Dr Shein to ask their followers to pray for a peaceful election.

The Interfaith Committee in the country which includes the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata), Tanzania Christian Council (CCT) and their Zanzibar counterpart (Christians and Muslims - Mufti Office).

"Everyone must take the issue of peace and stability seriously during this election time," Dr Shein said as religious leaders called for unity among citizens.

The prayer forum was held at the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA), Tunguu in South Unguja.

Sheikh Fadhil Soraga and Bishop Michael Hafidh from the Anglican Church told the gathering that maintaining peace was the responsibility of all.

"Let us pray for our country and be committed to sustaining it," Rev Hafidh said.

Second-Vice President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi and CCM Zanzibar Presidential Candidate, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, also had an opportunity to address the forum, urging participants to refrain from uttering provocative statements.

Dr Mwinyi called on politicians in Zanzibar to join hands with religious leaders to promote unity and peace as stipulated in the 2020-2025 CCM Manifesto, as he promised to spare no effort in maintaining peace.

