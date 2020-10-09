Tanzania: CCM to Take Dar By Storm On Friday

ON Friday October 9, 2020 all roads lead to Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Temeke District, where for the first time in Dar es Salaam, the CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli will hold a campaign rally ahead of this year's General Election.

According to the party's Publicity and Ideology Secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole, all is set to take the city by storm starting as early as 7 am.

He told journalists at CCM's Lumumba office that the campaign rally will be of its kind for Dar es Salaam residents and neighbouring regions as the incumbent President Magufuli is expected to address hundreds of thousands at the 60,000-seat venue.

"We invite all Tanzanians, regardless of their political party affiliations, to come in big numbers to listen to Dr Magufuli, he will tell them what the fifth government did in the past five years, and what it is planning to do in the next five years if re-elected to power," said Mr Polepole.

He said so far, the party research unit shows that if elections were to be held today, Dr Magufuli would garner over 90 per cent of all votes, those contesting for Member of Parliament on CCM ticket would get over 70 per cent, while councillors from CCM would get over 80 per cent of votes.

"So far so good, we are doing great, and we expect to record a landslide victory in this year's general election," said Mr Polepole.

He added that in Zanzibar, the CCM presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Mwinyi was also doing great with assurance of winning the election this month.

He said the ruling party is going to record a landslide win in Zanzibar for the first time since the establishment of multypartism in the country.

"I can assure you that Dr Mwinyi is going to do wonders, he is doing very great in his campaign, and we are all confident of winning the elections," he noted.

Earlier, Mr Polepole said Mkapa Stadium will be open early in the morning to allow wananchi to flock in ready to listen to CCM's policies.

He said the public is aware of major issues and development projects that have been implemented by the government so far.

He said President Magufuli has successfully managed to implement the Ubungo interchange road project, Mfugale fly-over, construction of Standard Gauge Railways, construction of Julius Nyerere Hydro power project, construction of Tanzanite bridge at Salender bridge and many others, which generally symbolises great economic strides for Dar es Salaam and the country at large.

According to Mr Polepole, the government plans to construct other fly-overs at Chang'ombe, Tabata, Mwenge, Morocco and many other areas in the city.

Mr Polepole added that the government has improved the supply and connection of electricity, water supply and health services, where modern equipment and multibillion machines have been purchased to ensure quality and standard health services.

He said Muhimbili National Hospital, district hospitals, health centres and various dispensaries have been equipped and improved to offer better services to wananchi.

"We all understand what is happening at MNH today, those with heart complications and kidney problems are also attended here in the country instead of spending millions of shillings abroad, this is what Dr Magufuli has been doing, he is a real servant of the people," he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Polepole challenged opposition politicians who do not appreciate what the fifth government has been doing in the past five years, especially on improvement of infrastructure, saying such improvements have been a blessing to millions of Tanzanians, including the opposition themselves.

He said one of the opposition leader survived a grisly accident recently in Kigoma region because there was a nearby Kayole health centre where he was rushed using an ambulance that was purchased by the government.

He said the ambulance managed to negotiate its way to the health centre because there is a quality tarmac road that was built by the same government which is accused of focusing on material things instead of people.