Nigeria: Give Us Free, Fair, Election, PDP Tells President Buhari

The national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to provide a level playing ground for the people of the state during the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Secondus who also appealed to the people of the state to vote out the ruling APC in the forthcoming governorship election, asked the president to replicate what happened in the recent Edo State governorship election.

Speaking during the PDP grand finale campaign, held yesterday in Ondo City, the headquarters of Ondo West local government Area, Secondus said his party had already mobilised strongly to defeat APC in the forthcoming governorship election in the state because the ruling party has failed Nigerians woefully at all levels.

He blamed the APC and its supporters for the recurring violence in the state, adding that Governor Akeredolu and his supporters are jittery of the growing popularity of the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

On how to curtail the pockets of crises threatening the Saturday election, he advised that INEC and security agencies should be allowed to do their duties professionally without interference.

Secondus further appealed to the people to protect their votes and resist any attempt by the ruling party to rig the election.

He urged them to come out en masse to vote for the PDP and defeat the APC and its candidate, Akeredolu, who is seeking a re-election.