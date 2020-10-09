Nigeria: Give Us Free, Fair, Election, PDP Tells President Buhari

8 October 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chibuzo Ukaibe

The national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to provide a level playing ground for the people of the state during the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Secondus who also appealed to the people of the state to vote out the ruling APC in the forthcoming governorship election, asked the president to replicate what happened in the recent Edo State governorship election.

Speaking during the PDP grand finale campaign, held yesterday in Ondo City, the headquarters of Ondo West local government Area, Secondus said his party had already mobilised strongly to defeat APC in the forthcoming governorship election in the state because the ruling party has failed Nigerians woefully at all levels.

He blamed the APC and its supporters for the recurring violence in the state, adding that Governor Akeredolu and his supporters are jittery of the growing popularity of the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

On how to curtail the pockets of crises threatening the Saturday election, he advised that INEC and security agencies should be allowed to do their duties professionally without interference.

Secondus further appealed to the people to protect their votes and resist any attempt by the ruling party to rig the election.

He urged them to come out en masse to vote for the PDP and defeat the APC and its candidate, Akeredolu, who is seeking a re-election.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.