Tanzania: Entrepreneurs Told to Reach Customers Through Digital Platforms

9 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

MORE than 7,000 Dar es Salaam-based youth entrepreneurs have benefitted from digital entrepreneurship skills conducted by Open Mind Tanzania.

Open Mind Tanzania Digital Marketing Coordinator Genoveva Mtiti said at an entrepreneurs' workshop held in Dar es Salaam that her organisation had been providing various training to entrepreneurs, especially the youth and women to lifting them from poverty.

"We have decided to identify young people and train them in how to access and run an online business so that they can modernise their activities through social media and expand the scope of marketing their commodities," said Ms Mtiti.

She noted that such online business training was implemented in Tanzania and Kenya in collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute and was funded by the Denmarkbased Forum for International Cooperation (FIC).

Speaking during a presentation to the entrepreneurs, facilitator from Akili Kubwa Company Fredy Focus said in today's world it was good for entrepreneurs to do business using modern methods, including online platforms so that they could reach many customers at relatively low costs of advertising them.

He said there were two ways of doing business using digital platforms, but the best way was to market them well through social media by paying for advertising costs on networks so that products were advertised to a wider audience.

"Digital platform education is of unique importance as it grants potential customers an opportunity to trace traders and press their orders more easily when choosing their products," he said.

