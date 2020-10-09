Tanzania: Stanchart Pledges Efficient Services to Customers

STANDARD Chartered Bank Tanzania (SCB) on Wednesday hosted both individual and SME companies at an event aimed at listening to their feedback and suggestions.

Speaking at the event, SCB Head of Retail Banking Ajmair Riaz thanked SCB customers for their businesses and loyalty to the bank and reminded them of the bank's commitment to further expanding the reach of its products and services through its full digital bank on mobile.

Mr Riaz highlighted how banking continues shifting with changes and upgrades in technology noting that clients demanded for more than just banking products and services.

On the bank's contribution to financial inclusion, Mr Riaz touched on the bank's full digital bank on mobile, saying clients could now fully open accounts without having to come to the bank's branches.

"As we mark Customer Service Week, we are here to sincerely thank our clients for their businesses and loyalty and we commit to continuing serving them better and offering them world class products and services. We continue delivering on our purpose which is to drive commerce and prosperity through the unique diversity through the digital bank on mobile," he said.