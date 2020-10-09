Nigeria: 4 Suspected Boko Haram Logistics Suppliers Arrested in Borno

8 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers with 34 jerrycans of fuel.

The state Commandant, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure on Friday in Maiduguri while parading the suspects.

Abdullahi said that one of the suspects, Usman Bapetel is the manager of a filling station in Husara village of Askira/Uba Local Government of Borno.

He said that the rest comprising Alphonsus John, Nicholas Benjamin and Isaac Clement were arrested on Sept. 12, at Wastilla village in Michika Local Government Area in neibouring Adamawa.

He said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included 34 yellow jerrycans loaded with about 880 liters of fuel concealed in sacks and three motor cycles.

Abdullahi also disclosed that the command had recorded a total of 1,318 cases this year, with 734 treated while 468 are ongiong at various stages. (NAN)

