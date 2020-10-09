Nigeria: Transporters Threaten to Hike Fares Over 'Multiple Taxation' By Govt

Nigerian commuters are advised to brace up for the difficult times ahead as transport fares could increase by up to 500% in the coming weeks.

This announcement was alluded to at the general meeting of the Association of Private Transport Company Owners of Nigeria (APTCON), where transporters spoke about the gruelling challenges they have been facing.

At the meeting, the transporters unanimously agreed that increasing fare prices across the country may be their only chance of survival as this critical industry, which over 90% of Nigerians depend on for their daily commute, is struggling and the government is worsening the situation through what they termed 'multiple unlawful taxation, levies etc'.

The association said the government simply does not care about the masses.

"Passenger transport companies are always being exploited by the government especially at the state and local government levels. In just 2 months, a driver paid close to N10 million in taxes for just 3 of the 8 locations he operates from. How much are we making from this business especially with this new law about social distancing in buses, which requires us to carry maximum of 7 passengers in a 14 seater bus and 28 passengers in a 50 seater bus. Government is quick to charge and enforce unlawful taxes but do not give us any support whatsoever. How do we survive?, " it queried.

In the same vein, the association's spokesperson, Audu Gaddo stated that the government is making it impossible for transporters to operate profitably. While numerous issues plague the sector such as high exchange rates, high interests on bank loans etc., one of its toughest challenges remains the issue of multiple taxation.

He mentioned that one of their member organisations just received a demand notice of close to 7 million from one local government.

In his opinion, these colossally high, unsubstantiated and unlawful charges, which are predominant across the country particularly in places like Lagos, Abia, Rivers, Imo, Enugu, Kaduna, Delta and the Abuja Municipal Area Council, affect transporters ability to remain in business leaving them with no option than to consider fare price increase.

Audu went further by calling on the government at all levels to put the interest of its citizens first by addressing some of the other issues plaguing the Nigerian transport industry which include bad roads, unwarranted harassment of passengers by law enforcement officers and insecurity instead of focusing purely on financial gains.

He urged government to take strategic steps in ending the shameful exploitation of transporters to avoid making innocent commuters suffer needlessly.