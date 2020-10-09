Sudan, S. Sudan to Revive Nine Joint Cooperation Agreements

8 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Rapporteur of the Mediation Team for Sudanese peace process, Dr Dio Mattok unveiled that a meeting between Sudan and State of South Sudan about economic and investment cooperation would take place on 22th of the current October in Juba, capital of State of the South Sudan.

Mattok said in an interview to SUNA would be published later that the meeting would seek ways of reviving the nine agreements signed between the two countries in 2010 including important commercial deals which have not yet applied due to war in the South Sudan and other impediments.

He said the comprehensive peace agreement signed recently in Juba has made rapprochement among leaders in h two countries, calling for using this rapprochement for interest of the two sides.

Mattok stressed that works are going on for removing obstacles over issue of crossings between the two countries.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

