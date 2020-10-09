Rwanda: New ADEPR Church Interim Administration Assumes Duties

The Association of Pentecostal Churches of Rwanda (ADEPR) has installed an interim administration to replace one that was dissolved by the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) a week ago.

ADEPR is the umbrella of Pentecostal churches in Rwanda and has a following of over two million people.

The entire leadership of the denomination was dissolved on Saturday, October 2 by RGB, faulting them for bad governance, disunity, poor performance and poor cooperation.

The dismissal is a continuation of a pattern that has seen top leaders of the church removed from office on grounds of alleged gross abuse, some ending up in courts of law.

In the move, the church's general assembly, board of directors, executive committee and the conflict resolution committee were dissolved and it was mandated that they would have to be replaced by an interim team.

On Thursday, October 8, at Dove Hotel, a facility owned by the church, the new interim administration was sworn in, with Pastor Isaie Ndayizeye installed as the head of the interim committee and legal representative of ADEPR.

He will be deputised by Pastor Eugene Rutagarama.

Other newly sworn-in leaders include Herman Budigiri who will be acting executive secretary, Aurelie Umuhoza, the head of finance and projects, and Vestine Gatesi as head of human resource and administration.

They replace the dissolved administration led by Ephreim Karuranga; his deputy John Karangwa, the secretary-general; Paul Muzungu Gatemberezi; and Jean-Paul Ntaganda, who was the financial and economic advisor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The new committee will serve for a period of one year with effect from Thursday and is tasked by RGB to institute reforms including making necessary changes in the system of governance and administration.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Usta Kayitesi the Chief Executive Officer of RGB said the leadership should make good changes so that the church will be chracterised by peace.

It should be remembered that when dissolving the administration of ADEPR, RGB said that in its analysis it found that there were flaws in the laws governing the functioning and management of the staff and property of the denomination.

Though no details were provided concerning this, a source familiar with ADEPR issues that spoke to The New Times said that there were guidelines that the denomination followed that brought about inequalities for instance in how much its officials are paid, among other things.