Sierra Leone: Stranded Girls From Lebanon Laud Pres. Bio

The third batch of stranded girls from Lebanon that were repatriated on Sunday 4th October 2020, have lauded President Julius Maada Bio for the successful repatriation exercise.

The repatriation exercise was made possible through the engagement of President Bio during his private visit in Lebanon.

After the clarion call of President Julius Maada Bio, the Sierra Leone Consul in Lebanon, Mr. Hashim, was the first to come to the aid of the stranded girls in Lebanon.

Pa Hashim, as he is fondly called, is the first Sierra Leonean to be appointed as Sierra Leone's Consul to Lebanon. It could be recalled that in June 2020, President Julius Maada Bio appointed Mr. Hashim as the Sierra Leone Consul in Lebanon. Many have described his appointment as the most appropriate to represent the country in Lebanon.

Mr. Hashim, Sierra Leone Consul in Lebanon has hit the ground running by quickly addressing the plight of some stranded Sierra Leonean domestic workers living in Lebanon.

That was made possible through the support of some Lebanese businessmen residing in Sierra Leone.

The repatriation exercise has been described as the largest among effort made by government and other partners to save stranded Sierra Leoneans from a foreign country.

By the end of October this year, the exercise of repatriation of 130 stranded Sierra Leoneans from Lebanon to Sierra Leone would have been successfully completed.

The repatriation exercise has been described by officials in the Sierra Leone Foreign Ministry as professional and orderly.

President Julius Maada Bio during his private visit in Lebanon met with the stranded Sierra Leoneans and assured them that they will be repatriated to Sierra Leone.

He emphasised the good work of the Sierra Leone Consul in Lebanon and told the stranded girls that Mr. Hashim is the rightful representative of Sierra Leone in Lebanon.

President Bio called on all Sierra Leoneans living in Lebanon to be law-abiding and support the good work of Mr. Hashim and make the country proud, thus assuring them of his personal support at all times.

On her part, First Lady, Fatima Maada Bio assured the stranded domestic workers in Lebanon that their return will be the beginning of great things in their lives.

She assured the stranded girls that they will look into their concerns back home and disclosed to them that Sierra Leone is on the trajectory of making huge progress in actualising direct foreign investment.

Mr. Hashim is held in high esteem both in Sierra Leone and the host country of Lebanon. He is a man on a serious mission to rebuild the battered image of Sierra Leone in Lebanon and the Middle East.

The credibility and forthrightness of Mr. Hashim has propelled credible investors from Lebanon and the Middle East to come and search for investment opportunities in Sierra Leone.

Mr. Hashim has assured Lebanese businessmen and investors in the Middle East that Sierra Leone is opened for business and their investments will be protected by the Government of Sierra Leone.

The third batch of the repatriated girls applauded President Julius Maada Bio through the Consul for bringing them back home, adding that they greatly appreciated the effort of the President and the First Lady for the repatriation.