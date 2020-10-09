Sierra Leone: NRM Matches Towards Victory, No More Selection At APC

After series of battles with the leadership of the main opposition All People's Congress (APC), the National Reformation Movement(NRM) has on Friday expressed delight that most of their demands have been addressed by the National Advisory Committee (NAC) of the party.

The NRM had requested among other things, the removal of the selection clause of the party's 1995 Constitution, that the position of the national chairman be separated from the presidency, a clear term limit for all national officers of the party and a clear definition of the mandates of the National Youth League and the Women's Congress.

Addressing the press at the party's headquarters on Railway Line,Chairman of NRM,Hon.Sirajin Rollings Kamara said:Ladies and gentlemen,fellow comrades and especially our fellow reformers, we are overwhelmed and humbly delighted to inform you all that, we have recorded tremendous progress in this pursuit. It may interest you all to note that these requests have been unanimously accepted by the National Advisory Committee of the All People's Congress (the government council and second highest organ of our party) and a body in which NRM is fully represented.

The NRM stated in their position paper that the issue of separation of powers has fully been addressed in the party's draft constitution and that the chairman will no longer contest for the position of presidency.

"All National Officers of the party shall hold office for term of three years and shall be eligible for re-election for another term and no more.No more selection clause. All positions from the polling centre, ward,constituencies,district,region to national are now elective. The mandates of the Youth League and the Women's Congress etc-clearly defined," states the position paper.

The movement,however,noted in their position paper that there are still more grey areas that need further review to ensure that the party's 2020 draft constitution becomes more appreciable, more acceptable and fully meet the credentials of modern day democratic constitution.

On the issue of the court injunction, the NRM chairman told the press that they are on the verge of signing an agreement that will lead to approaching the court for a consent judgement.

"Very soon we will all arrive at the desired destination. We are pleased that the leadership of the party is willing and ready to usher in the much needed reforms thereby ensuring that the wishes and aspirations of the people are fully addressed," he said.

Speaking about the legality of the movement, Deputy Spokesperson and Legal Adviser 2,Sydney Campbell ,told the press that, NRM is registered with the Freetown City Council as a Community Based Organisation advocating for reforms within the APC.

On his part, Spokesman and Outreach Coordinator of NRM,said the movement was not established to dictate how the APC should run but to ensure that the people's desires are met.