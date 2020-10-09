Zimbabwe: Majuru Gets Athletics Scholarship in England

9 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Collin Matiza

One of Zimbabwe's top track and field athletes, Panashe Majuru, wants to turn himself into an elite athlete after he recently secured an athletics scholarship at the University of Birmingham in England.

Majuru, a men's 400m hurdles specialist, has been based in England since early last year when he broke into the professional ranks.

He was snapped up by a top British athletics club, Birchfield Harriers.

Birchfield Harriers are the UK's premier athletics club based at Perry Barr in Birmingham and in July last year, they recruited the 22-year-old sprinter and hurdler.

Majuru, a former Prince Edward School pupil, managed to catch the eye of the athletics coaches at the University of Birmingham who offered him a scholarship which he accepted in September this year.

He has now set his base at the University of Birmingham where he is running in the 400m hurdles and 300m event.

"I'm now a university student here in England where I was offered a scholarship by the University of Birmingham.

"I'm still specialising in the 400m hurdles as well as running the 300m event.

"The training programme was good. We would train three times a day on a regular day until the Covid-19 outbreak ruined things.

"Due to the coronavirus outbreak I didn't manage to race that much. I only ran two races this year after securing my scholarship at the University of Birmingham.

"I'm aspiring to compete on the world's largest sporting stage like the Olympic Games, but only a few will ever realise that goal. I really want to develop into a super-elite athlete," he said.

One of his two races this year was at Nuneaton Athletics Track in August where he competed in his first competition of the season and came second to the Scottish champion in the 400m hurdles.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.