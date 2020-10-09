Zimbabwe: Majuru Gets Athletics Scholarship in England

One of Zimbabwe's top track and field athletes, Panashe Majuru, wants to turn himself into an elite athlete after he recently secured an athletics scholarship at the University of Birmingham in England.

Majuru, a men's 400m hurdles specialist, has been based in England since early last year when he broke into the professional ranks.

He was snapped up by a top British athletics club, Birchfield Harriers.

Birchfield Harriers are the UK's premier athletics club based at Perry Barr in Birmingham and in July last year, they recruited the 22-year-old sprinter and hurdler.

Majuru, a former Prince Edward School pupil, managed to catch the eye of the athletics coaches at the University of Birmingham who offered him a scholarship which he accepted in September this year.

He has now set his base at the University of Birmingham where he is running in the 400m hurdles and 300m event.

"I'm now a university student here in England where I was offered a scholarship by the University of Birmingham.

"I'm still specialising in the 400m hurdles as well as running the 300m event.

"The training programme was good. We would train three times a day on a regular day until the Covid-19 outbreak ruined things.

"Due to the coronavirus outbreak I didn't manage to race that much. I only ran two races this year after securing my scholarship at the University of Birmingham.

"I'm aspiring to compete on the world's largest sporting stage like the Olympic Games, but only a few will ever realise that goal. I really want to develop into a super-elite athlete," he said.

One of his two races this year was at Nuneaton Athletics Track in August where he competed in his first competition of the season and came second to the Scottish champion in the 400m hurdles.