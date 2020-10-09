Cameroon: Head of State's Prize for Best ICT Project - University of Buea Honours Innovative Student

The Head of State's Prize for the competition had a cash value of FCFA 10 million.

Nzometiah Nervis Tetsop, a final year Bachelor of Engineering student training in Electrical and Electronic Engineering has been celebrated once again at the University of Buea (UB). He was congratulated on his brilliant performance during the 2020 National Competition for the Best ICT Project organised by the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications.

The event which took place at the Dorothy Limunga N. Amphitheatre of the University of Buea on September 25, was an opportunity for Nzometiah Nervis Tetsop to present his invention to the Buea University Community, friends and family members. The prize which comprised of; a cash value of FCFA ten million and a project development component of FCFA five million, had as total FCFA 15 million.

Elaborating on his invention, the laureate maintains it came as a result of a problem found while in school. "The project used e-waste in the design and construction of a 3D Printer. The project further integrates several technologies like mechanical, computer and robotic engineering. I used old photocopiers, printers, plywood to come out with the invention," he explains. To the 22-year-old, the environment one finds himself should not be a limitation to their goals. To him, there should be many of such competitions from the government.

To the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Professor Emmanuel Tanyi, the laureate applied himself to the rigour exigencies of the engineering training at the faculty. Training given to students in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology is based on the laboratory-based paradigm in which practical courses account for over 40 per cent; a training model which requires students to spend a considerable amount of time in the laboratories.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of UB, Professor Ngomo Horace Manga who presided the event said, students of the institution should play a more active role in Cameroon's drive to economic growth by being creative. Created in 2010, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, according to the VC, has had as vision, the training of engineers who will in turn transform their local environment. In the past five years, students of the Faculty have won a total of 32 prizes in various national competitions.