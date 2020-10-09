Cameroon: On the Colour, Acronym, Symbol of Candidates

The lists of candidates vying for the December 6, 2020 Regional Election have been published by the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon.

The accepted candidates are now expected to submit their colours, acronyms, and symbols to facilitate the printing of ballot papers for the election proper. Section 88 (1) of the Electoral Code stipulates that, "The General Directorate of Elections shall, for every candidate, party or list of candidates running in the election, print a number of ballot papers equivalent to the number of electors registered, plus one quarter thereof, as well as campaign ballot papers".

It is for this reason that a press release signed October 6, 2020 by the Director General of Elections, Erik Essousse invites accepted candidates to submit their colours, acronyms and symbols not later than 20 October, for the printing of ballot papers as well as campaign ballots". As for the kind of colours to be used, the Electoral Code in Section 122(3) states that, "it shall be forbidden to choose an emblem bearing all the three colours namely Green, Red and Yellow".

Section 260(1) states that, "During the election campaign, all complaints in respect of the colour, acronym or symbol chosen by a candidate or list of candidates shall be lodged with the competent administrative court no more than 3(three) days of the date of publication of candidatures or of the cognizance of the allegations". It further stipulates that, "the competent administrative court shall give a ruling within 4(four) days of lodgement of the petition".