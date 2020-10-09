Ghana: NDC Launches Campaign for Election At Sefwi Wiawso

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has called on members of the party to be extremely vigilant and guard the electoral processes during the December 7 elections.

He said although the NDC was in expectation that the Electoral Commission (EC) would work creditably in accordance with the law, the party members must be vigilant to ensure that "no one can stop the will of the people of Ghana."

The former President said these yesterday when he officially launched the NDC's campaign for this year's election at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region.

"We have had concerns to draw the Commission's attention to many instances of infraction and actions that have not satisfied us. While we are expecting the Commission to live above reproach, I want to assure you all that the NDC is very well-prepared.

"We will police the ballots from all polling stations, through the constituencies to the regional and finally to the national collation centres," Mr Mahama added.

The NDC would ensure that the choice of Ghanaians in the 2020 polls was respected and upheld saying that "no institution, including the EC should try to subvert the will of Ghanaians in the upcoming elections.

He was, however, optimistic that the NDC would be victorious in the December polls.

"I want to assure all the teaming supporters of the NDC, our sympathiSers, well-wishers, and the millions of people waiting to vote for John Mahama, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and the NDC that we are winning the election," he stated.

As a political party, he noted that NDC cared about the future of Ghana and would do all it can to make it a better place for all citizens.

"This is our battle for Ghana's future. Let's embrace it like our very lives depend on it because Ghana deserves to be in a better place where everyone has the chance to thrive and prosper," Mr Mahama added.

He accused the current government of worsening the country's economic fortunes saying that while his government was able to increase Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by over US$14 billion within four years, the Akufo-Addo government has increased it by only US$4 billion since 2017.

He further indicated that Ghanaians, particularly supporters of the NDC must see the 2020 election as a battle for the country's future and so must work to get the NDC government back into power.