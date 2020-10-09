Ghana: Govt Yet to Fulfill 1978 AFCON Promise - Abdul Razak

8 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former Ghana international Abdul 'Golden Boy' Razak has revealed that houses that were promised Ghana's 1978 AFCON winning team have still not been given to them.

Ghana emerged winners of the competition after defeating Uganda 2-0 after which then Head of State General Ignatius Acheampong promised each player and technical team member a 3 bedroom house.

However, following the overthrow of the Acheampong regime the promise was soon forgotten.

"We were all airlifted by a helicopter and taken to Burma Camp after the game where he addressed all of us one after the other.

"We were all told that we were to receive an estate house.

"Until now, nothing has happened we have not received anything.

We were confident that it would happen because there were lots of estate houses but nothing happened." he stated on Footprints on Citi TV.

Abdul Razak was also named best player of the 1978 AFCON after a string of stellar performances.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.