Ghana: Speaker Urges MPs to Attach Seriousness to Meetings

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Oquaye, has admonished Members of Parliament to attach all the seriousness to meetings, the final of the fourth session.

Despite the busy schedule of the lawmakers as the campaign season reaches its peak ahead of the December 7 elections, Prof. Oquaye said their duty as legislators must not be diluted with the campaign activities.

In his opening remark at the commencement of the meeting in Accra on Tuesday, Speaker Oquaye charged the MPs not to renege on their constitutional responsibility as lawmakers even as the elections approach.

"Honourable Members, regardless of the election atmosphere we find ourselves in, I urge you to approach this crucial meeting with all seriousness and with all promptness. We cannot afford to abandon the work of the House," he said.

On the Private Member's Bill regime which is expected to take effect during this meeting, Prof. Oquaye charged Members to remember their call to duty to Ghanaians and the next generation by making inputs into legislations being championed by some of their colleagues.

"As Members of this Parliament, it is important that we leave a legacy for the next generation. All members are encouraged to submit various thematic areas you have identified in your constituents to be used in drafting some Private Member's Bills," he urged.

In accordance with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety protocols and the need to curb a further spread of the virus, Speaker Oquaye said leadership was considering a virtual Parliament to reduce congestion of the House.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, condemned the separatist activities in the Volta Region, urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deal decisively with the group.

"There's an ugly threat to the stability, sovereignty and territory of Ghana in the Volta Region. The President, as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, should, be assured that he has the full support of the House to deal decisively and ruthlessly with the threat to the sovereignty of our country.

"We will support the President fully, as Commander-in-chief and the President of Ghana, to contain the imminent threat to the peace and stability of Ghana and particularly, the people of the Volta Region, " he pledged.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, in his remarks also rallied MPs to be united against any ulterior motive of those who want to destabilise the country.

"We must live in unity, we must live in stability, we must live as a collective. Let nobody attempt to fragment this country. It's not going to happen and it won't happen," the Majority leader reiterated.