Ghana: Two Organisations Donate Towards GJA Awards

Plan International Ghana and the Ashanti Foam Factory Limited (ASHFOAM) have donated an amount of GH₵20,000 each to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in support of this year's GJA awards.

In her remarks, the Acting Head of Programmes of Plan International Ghana, a child focused organisation, Mrs Vera Abbey noted that the organisation was elated to collaborate with the GJA to ensure that the Association's celebration of its silver jubilee would be a success.

Mrs Abbey who indicated that the Plan International Ghana had an interest in Child Welfare, underscored that the organisation's donation would sponsor the Child Protection Category Award.

Plan International Ghana she said had been a key sponsor of the annual GJA for years.

"Although we have had some associations with the GJA, we want to use this year's presentation and support to mark the beginning of a stronger collaboration with the highest expectation that we will have other engagements beyond this," she stated.

In his presentation, the Marketing and Communications Manager of ASHFOAM, Mr Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi said his outfit was delighted to be part of the awards.

Mr Antwi added that aside the presentation of the GH₵20,000 to support the activities of the celebration, the company would also give some items to the awardees and undertake the painting of the Association's building before the celebration.

According to him the journalist of the year would be given an L-shaped couch and a queen sized mattress, the best promising female journalist and the best journalist in agriculture would both be given a mattress.

Mr Antwi again stressed that the company had a policy underway which gave 15 per cent discount to all journalists across the country on the purchase of any of the company's products.

On her part, the Vice President of the GJA, Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei lauded the companies for their kind gesture and highlighted that the assistance would benefit the Association greatly.

"Despite the impacts of the COVID-19 on the little resources that you have, you have still managed to squeeze something to support us and we are so grateful because it tells the bond established between us," Mrs Asante-Agyei said.