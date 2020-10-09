Ghana: Pwalugu Irrigation Dam Will Bring Socio-Economic Transformation - President Assures

Bolgatanga — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that the completion of the Pwalugu multipurpose Irrigation dam project in the Upper East Region will bring about major socio-economic transformation to the people in the region.

The President who stated this at the beginning of a two-day campaign tour to the Upper East Region to seek for votes for the renewal of his tenure of office also inspected anumber of government projects initiated under his leadership in the Upper East Region.

The President whose first point of contact was the Paramount Chief of Tongo Traditional area, Tongorana Kugbilsong Nanlebgtang alsoinaugurated a new dam constructed by the Ghana Development Authority at Namolgo in the Talensi District.

"The completion of the Pwalugu multipurpose dam will create more jobs and help reduce rural urban migration and also reduce poverty in this area," the President stressed.

The President also indicated that agriculture was the mainstay of the region and noted that it was against this background that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under his leadership was implementing the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) and a number of warehouses in the region.

He called on the people in the region to renew the mandate of the NPP to enable it to complete and expand the numerous interventions being implemented.

The Paramount Chief of the Tongo Traditional Area, described the President as a man who makes promises and honours them.

He indicated that a number of regimes failed to honour their promise of working on the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmulko road, but the President under the NPP Government initiated the process and the road is almost complete.

The President also inaugurated a warehouse at Nangodi and major streetlight and traffic lights projects in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

The President who is expected to address the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs tomorrow would also inaugurate a number of educational infrastructures in the region and to also perform sod cutting for the construction of a composite plant of Zoomlion Waste Management Company at Bolgatanga-Sherigu.