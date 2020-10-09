Ghana: Parliamentary Candidates File of Nomination

As part of the procedures to contest the parliamentary elections in December this year, some candidates have commenced filing of their nominations at the various Electoral Commission (EC) District offices across the country.

At Aveyime, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa filed his nomination to contest as Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He submitted his nomination forms to the Electoral Commission (EC) district office in Aveyime in the constituency amidst hundreds of "okada" riders leading him through some principal streets.

Speaking after filing his nomination forms, Mr Ablakwa lauded supporters for coming out in their numbers to send clear signals that victory of NDC was in sight and the party was aiming at securing 98 per cent of the votes both in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The MP explained that his constituents were motivated by his good works in the areas of health, education, roads, employment among others and were poised to retain him as their MP.

Mr Ablakwa further enumerated some of the social interventions he provided including payment of private teachers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to members of his constituency.

He urged the people especially the youth to involve themselves in this year's election without fear or intimidation to ensure victory for the party since they had shown they had the interest of okada riders in their policies, condemned recent secessionists activities in his district, saying that "North Tongu will always remain an integral part of Ghana and the NDC's manifesto is for the people and policies stated in it will championed when the party wins the presidential elections."

The MP would be contesting with his rival, Collins Arku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the North Tongu seat on December 7.

From Tema, Dzifa Tetteh Tay, reports no aspirant from any political party had filed his or her nomination in Tema to contest the seats, the EC's office at the time of visit on Tuesday afternoon had officers waiting for the contestants but the place was empty with little or no activity.

There are three constituencies in Tema in the Greater Accra Region namely, the Tema East, Tema West and Tema Central with all the three parliamentary seats being held by NPP parliamentarians namely Daniel Titus-Glover, Carlos Ahenkorah and Kofi Brako respectively.

Apart from Kofi Brako, who was defeated in the NPP primaries by Nii Noi Nortey, the two others are expected to contest on the ticket of the party again.

From Tafo in the Eastern Region, Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman reports the MP of Abuakwa North Constituency, Gifty Twum-Ampofo has filed her nomination as candidate of the NPP for the constituency in the upcoming elections.

Before heading towards the District Office of the EC in Tafo to file her nomination, she was met by a crowd of NPP supporters who danced and chanted victory songs as they followed her in a procession to show their support for her.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo expressed her appreciation to all supporters and members and asked them and people of Abuakwa North to be united and vote massively to enable her win the seat.

She noted that since she became MP for the area, she had brought a lot of growth and development through Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as well as providing infrastructure and social amenities to the area and hoped to do more for them in the coming years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo stated that the NPP government led by President, Nana Akufo-Addo was committed, dedicated and determined to bringing growth and development to the country and to the Abuakwa North constituency hence pleaded " you vote for him and myself to attain power to enable us to continue the good works we have started."

She indicated that the NPP had done its best for the citizenry through its numerous initiatives including the free Senior High School, one million per constituency, Planting for Food and Jobs among other flagship policies, programmes and social interventions.

The MP of Abuakwa North and the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET called on Ghanaians to critically assess their performance and give them the nod to continue by voting massively for them.