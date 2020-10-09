Ghana: Burkinabe Arrested for Murdering German Partner, Daughter At Kokrobite

8 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A 43-year-old Burkinabe has been arrested by the police for allegedly murdering his German partner and daughter at Kokrobite in Accra.

The deceased, Claudia Weizmann, 53, and her daughter, Katja Opper, 14, were reportedly buried in the bush of a compound by the suspect identified as Boigouna Aloys.

The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said Aloys is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The deceased, DSP Tenge said, was known to be living together with the suspect and her daughter since January 2020 until their sudden disappearance.

She said a strong stench from their compound raised suspicions amongst the neighbours about the possible murder of the woman and her daughter.

The neighbours, according to DSP Tenge, made a report to the Kokrobite police to investigate.

She said the police visited the scene where the two bodies were suspected to have been buried after which Aloys was arrested.

DSP Tenge said police has commenced investigations into the incident, and have obtained an exhumation order from court to exhume the suspected dead bodies.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.