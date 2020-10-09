Ghana: Burkinabe Arrested for Murdering German Partner, Daughter At Kokrobite

A 43-year-old Burkinabe has been arrested by the police for allegedly murdering his German partner and daughter at Kokrobite in Accra.

The deceased, Claudia Weizmann, 53, and her daughter, Katja Opper, 14, were reportedly buried in the bush of a compound by the suspect identified as Boigouna Aloys.

The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said Aloys is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The deceased, DSP Tenge said, was known to be living together with the suspect and her daughter since January 2020 until their sudden disappearance.

She said a strong stench from their compound raised suspicions amongst the neighbours about the possible murder of the woman and her daughter.

The neighbours, according to DSP Tenge, made a report to the Kokrobite police to investigate.

She said the police visited the scene where the two bodies were suspected to have been buried after which Aloys was arrested.

DSP Tenge said police has commenced investigations into the incident, and have obtained an exhumation order from court to exhume the suspected dead bodies.