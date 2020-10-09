Somalia: Former Somali Prime Minister Dies in Ethiopia

8 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The former Somali prime minister Ali Khalif Galeydh has passed away in the capital of Somali regional state in Ethiopia Jigjiga on Thursday.

The death of the former prime minister was confirmed by close relatives. Ali Khalif was born 15 October 1941, in Las Anod in the Burao area, which comes within the Somaliland boundaries.

He attended Harvard University and taught Public Administration at Syracuse University, New-York from where he gained a PhD degree in Public Administration.

Ali Khalif was Somalia's prime Minister between 2000 to 2001.

Ali Khalif was minister of Industry under the Mohamed Siyad Barre regime, between 1980 and 1982 and was a former governor of the Marerey Sugar Factory.

He also served as the chairman of Somtel, a Somali telecommunications company which operates across Somalia, including Mogadishu, Hargeisa and Bosaso.

