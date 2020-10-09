Gambia: WFP Country Director Bids Farewell to Vice President Touray

8 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Ms Wanja Kaariaon Wednesday bid farewell to the Vice President of the Gambia as her term of tenure in The Gambia ends.

The Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray said Ms. Kaarihas demonstrated excellent and cordial work relation with the government of The Gambia.

She noted that the World Food Programme under the leadership of Ms. Kaari, has contributed immensely to the development programmes of the government of The Gambia most especially humanitarian assistance.

Dr. Touray indicated that WPF has provided the much needed technical and financial support in the humanitarian response on COVID-19 pandemic through the National Disaster Management Agency, Education and Agriculture, as well as the health sector.

Her Excellency the Vice President expressed appreciation of the government of The Gambia for all the support provided by WFP in complementing government's efforts in attaining our numerous national development programme goals. She acknowledged that government has seen the WFP response to the country's needs and contribution in building national capacities to ensure effectiveness and efficiency in service delivery.

She did not mince words to say that Wanja had demonstrated professionalism in her dealings with partners and had worked diligently and shown dedication to work. "Your dedication to duty and efficiency during the COVID-19 pandemic, contributed to the success of government response to the pandemic," VP Touray added.

She also welcomes Mr. Oussama Ousman as the interim country director to The Gambia.

"I sincerely thank you on behalf of President Barrow and the entire country," she said.

The outgoing WFP representative Wanja Kaaria expressed gratitude to the government of the Gambia for an open-door policy and for creating the enabling environment for her programmes to deliver the promises of WFP. She indicated that her stay in the country was quite a memorable experience and would always be a goodwill ambassador for the Gambia.

She was accompanied by Ousama Ousman, Anta Janneh and Dawda Samba.

Prepared by Sarjo M. Camara

Assistant Information Officer, office of the Vice President

