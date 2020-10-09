Gambia Launches First Job Center

In a drive to provide opportunities and expose youth to labour market information on job availability, The Gambia on Wednesday launched its first-ever job center at the Department of Labour.

Funded by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the center seeks to provide opportunities in terms of capacity building and labour market information on job availability.

IOM has been supporting the Ministry of Trade Industry and Employment (MOTIE) with the renovation and setting-up of the job center.

Fumiko Nagano, the chief commissioner of International Organization for Migration, noted that the very fact that the so far -unmanaged migration, singularly characterized by the 'back way' phenomenon, has nonetheless accounted for close to 20% of the country's GDP.

She indicated that with a view to addressing these outstanding issues of immediate concern and guided by 'our belief that there are no short -term fixes for what is essentially a phenomenon that is as old as human history itself.'

"OIM has since 2017 supported the government in several areas. Just to give few highlights: IOM has supported the voluntary return and reintegration of over 5000 Gambian migrants from Libya and Niger over the past three years. It has also supported the government in modernising its border management system, particularly focusing on the Amdalai - Farafenni and the Banjul International Airport."

IOM Chief Commissioner disclosed that they have also provided support to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by enhancing its capacity to engage with The Gambia Diaspora and harness the immense development potential the Diaspora clearly possesses.

Nyallow Barrow, commissioner of Labour said the magnificent first job center generously financed by the IOM, is designed to complement government's efforts in providing an enabling environment for employment creation in the country.

The purpose of the center, he added is to provide facilities for employment and career counseling for job seekers in general

"We wish to look for more collaboration especially with educational institutions such as the University of The Gambia, The Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) and other vocational training centres, employers and Trade Union organisation so as to provide efficient employment services in the country".

Hassan S. Gaye, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade Industry and Employment, hailed IOM for their financial support in renovating the building and providing the necessary equipment for the center.

"The IOM focuses on building the capacity of the young entrepreneurs, human capital of the government of the Gambia to protect vulnerable migrants and to reinforce institutional mechanisms for migration management in a human manner. My ministry will continue the collaboration with IOM" he concluded.