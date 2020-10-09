Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers No New Case, Death

The 163rd national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on 16 March 2020 has indicated no new recorded positive case.

No new COVID-19 related death has also been registered.

The only posthumous sample collected tested negative for COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Results of all 38 new laboratory tested samples received from NPHL returned negative for COVID-19.

This, the ministry said is one of the lowest number tests conducted in several weeks.

At least 2 new COVID-19 patients have recovered and got discharged.

Meanwhile, the country currently has 46 people in quarantine, 1,261 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2%.

The Senegalese Ministry of Health meanwhile reported 33 new positive cases, bringing its total number of positive cases to 15,174 with 313 deaths and 1,862 currently under treatment.