Gambia/Congo-Brazzaville: Gambian Players Set for Congo Brazza Ville Friendly - Says Gff Sg

Secretary general of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Lamin M. Jassey has said that Gambian players are ready for their first international friendly clash with Congo Brazza Ville slated for 9 October 2020 in Algarve, Portugal.

Jassey made these remarks in an interview with Ebrima Sohna Sports on Tuesday night in Algarve, Portugal.

He revealed that the players are currently preparing well for their first international friendly game with the Congolese, adding that they are also very hungry to qualify The Gambia to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Jassey further revealed that the spirit is very high at the camp, adding that the players are ready for their encounter with Congo Brazza Ville this Friday.

He stated that the players are committed and ready to beat Congo Brazza Ville, noting that The Gambia can secure qualification to the continent's bi-annual football fiesta if they maintain their superb form in the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Scorpions' coach Tom Saintfiet received only seventeen players as The Gambia prepares to face Congo Brazza Ville.

Coach Saintfiet invited twenty-five players for his side's two international friendly ties against Congo Brazza Ville and Guinea Conakry to prepare his team fit enough for their crunch 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers doubled-legged ties with Gabon next month but only 17 players were able to make the trip.

The two international friendly encounters with the Congolese and Guineans are part of his side's ten day training camp in Portugal.

