Gambia: Barrow to Preside Over Swearing-in Ceremony

8 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The public is hereby informed that His Excellency, President Adama Barrow will preside over the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed public officials today, Thursday, 8 October 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the State House. Two Supreme Court Judges, President of the Court of Appeal, Judicial Secretary and the Minister of Youth and Sports will take their oaths, as they take up their respective responsibilities in the service of the nation.

