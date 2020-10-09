Gambia: GPA Appoints Hali Gai As Technical Adviser

Hali Abdoulie Gai Deputy Managing Director of Gambia Ferry Services has been appointed as Technical Adviser to the Managing Director of Gambia Ports Authority on ferry matters after his contract with his employers ended on 30th of September 2020.

Mr. Gai clarified that he was contracted for three years as the Deputy MD of Ferry Services after the political impasse ended in 2017.

He told this news outlet that the position of deputy managing director of Ferry Services has been renamed Officer in Charge.

Mr. Jerreh Jammeh is the Officer In Charge at the Ferry Services now. Hali Abdoulie has been working at the Ferry Services Unit of Gambia Ports Authority since during the tenure of former President Jammeh.