Liberia: Collaborating Political Parties Announces Series of Protest Against NEC Failure to Clean Voter Roll

8 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) says it would begin a series of protests beginning October 28 in reaction to the Supreme Court's refusal to instruct the National Elections Commission to clean up the 2017 Voter Roll.

"This protest will continue until our demands which include but are not limited to cleaning the Voter Roll, Cancel and properly re-do the fraudulent voter roll update, and other issues of national concern, are addressed," the CPP stated in a press statement.

According to the CPP, it is has begun engaging other political parties, pressure groups, civil society organizations, etc to join the CPP to protect our votes and fight for free, fair and transparent elections.

"We call on all Liberians, home and abroad to join this effort and mandate the government and its NEC to implement our demands in order to protect your votes and rescue the country from further decline."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.