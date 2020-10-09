Liberia: Telecom Regulator Slams Operators Orange And Lonestarcell MTN Over Surcharge Hike

Monrovia — The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) says its attention has been drawn to the illegal and arbitrary increase in cost of service (voice & data bundles) by both Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange under the pretense of complying with the surcharge order.

The LTA regards this act as illegal price fixing, collusion, and antitrust conspiracy. Under relevant provisions of the Liberia Telecommunications Act of 2007, no 'Term Services" can be increased without approval of the LTA.

LTA order 0016-02-25-19 resulted in the imposition of a Floor Price on Voice and Data, under which the MNOs eliminated the 3 day free call last year September; the government is legally due charges accrued on revenue derived therefrom. "The New Term of Services" been promoted is far in excess of what is required for implementation of any order and designed for profiteering and political purposes.

The MNOs are hereby given 12 hours to rescind this illegal price increase or face appropriate punitive measures.