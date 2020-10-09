Liberia: LTA Expresses Dismay Over Arbitrary Rise in Voice, Data Packages

Monrovia — The Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) has frowned on "the illegal and arbitrary increase'" in cost of service (voice & data bundles) by both Mobile Network operators (MNOs) - Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange - under the pretense of complying with LTA surcharge order.

The LTA has, therefore, mandated Mobile Operators in the country to rescind the illegal price increase being imposed or face appropriate punitive measures.

"The MNOs are hereby given 12 hours to rescind this illegal price increase or face appropriate punitive measures," the LTA said in a release issued in Monrovia on Thursday.

The entity said it regards the act by Mobile Operators as " illegal price fixing, collusion, and antitrust conspiracy," informing the public that under relevant provisions of the Liberia Telecommunication Act of 2007, no 'Term Service' can be increased without approval of the LTA.

It noted that LTA order 0016-02-25-19 resulted in the introduction of the Floor Price on Voice and Data, under which the MNOs eliminated the "Three-Days Free Call" package and a windfall of over US$104 million in extra revenue.

According to the LTA, the ensuing Term of Service, which is being applied by the MNOs, is far in excess of what is required for implementation of any order and designed for profiteering and political purposes.