Sudan: Dr. Heba Affirms Importance of Supporting Peace Development Projects

Khartoum — Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali has stressed importance of supporting peace development projects and giving them priority, especially at the war-affected areas.

She explained in a statement to SUNA today after the "Peace Development Map" workshop at the Ministry of Finance, in the presence of federal ministers and state governors, the workshop is the first of its kind, and it will be followed by other workshops to complete the development matrix.

The Minister pointed out that the workshop discussed the developmental requirements of peace, focusing on development projects, organization of peace funds and commissions.

The workshop also dealt with the population, livestock and agricultural censuses, the states affected by wars and the completion of semi-finished projects, as well as projects that focus on youth.

The minister stressed the need to implement the peace agreement on the ground in order to achieve sustainable peace and development, especially in the areas of voluntary return, so that its people contribute to production.

For his part, Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih described the meeting as very useful, and other meetings will follow to reach a matrix containing all the projects of federal ministries and states within the framework of the implementation of the comprehensive peace agreement, by proposing specific projects that have priority in peace.

He pointed out that he proposed during the meeting projects in the field of media and culture, describing the media as having important role in the peace process, in order for the media to help spread the culture of peace and peaceful coexistence in the country.

Meanwhile, Governor of South Darfur State Musa Mahdi considered the meeting as an opportunity for the states to present their priority development projects in the context of implementation of the peace agreement.