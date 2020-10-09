Sudan: Gadarif State Governor Receives IOM Delegation

Gadarif — The Governor f Gadarif State Suleiman Ali Mohamed Musa received at his office Thursday the visiting delegation of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The meeting was attended by the director of the ministry of health and social development Dr. Amira Hashim Al-Gaddal.

The head of the delegation explained that the aim of the visit was for opening an office for the organization in the state besides following up the activities implemented by the organization in the field of health, the development of rural projects and improving migration services.

The governor on his part affirmed supporting the IOM programs particularly in combating human trafficking and improving migration management.