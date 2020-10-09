Sudan: Finance Minister - Peace Requirements Projected at U.S.$7.5 Billion for 10 Years

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Heba Mohamed Ali has said that implementing peace is a joint responsibility and has political, security, societal and economic requirements, that need huge resources estimated at 7.5 billion dollars over the next ten years.

She emphasized that the role of the Ministry of Finance extends to mobilizing resources and providing peace requirements through the general budget, regional and international financial institutions, friends and partners of Sudan, in addition to coordination with the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and improving the investment environment to attract local and international private sector to the least developed areas.

In press statements, the Minister of Finance affirmed that signing of the peace agreement with the armed struggle movements in Juba under the auspices of the brothers in the Republic of South Sudan constitutes beginning of the road to implementing sustainable peace in Sudan.

She indicated that achieving sustainable peace in all parts of Sudan depends entirely on addressing the fundamental problems that called for wars and conflict, adding that the main drivers of conflict in Sudan had been the systematic economic and development marginalization, especially in the rural areas, and the failure to distribute the country's wealth in a fair way, which had pushed the people of the country to take up arms in Darfur, Nuba Mountains, Blue Nile and eastern Sudan, indicating that achieving just and sustainable peace is one of the seven priorities of the Ministry of Finance.

Heba added that the peace agreement contained several protocols and based on the wealth division protocol, the Ministry of Finance would ensure that economic policies in the areas of the general budget, economic planning, investment and international cooperation would be consistent with the goals and spirit of the agreement.