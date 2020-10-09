Sudan: Daglo Back Home With Representatives of Armed Struggle Movements

Khartoum — First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) and head of the government negotiation delegation Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo returned home today from Juba, accompanied by representatives of the armed struggle movements for implementation of the peace matrix, after participating in the signing of the Sudanese peace agreement.

In a press conference at the airport after his return, Daglo revealed that he had broken the deadlock with Commander Abdel Aziz Al Hilu, head of Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, pledging to achieve peace with Al-Hilu and Commander Abdel Wahid Mohamed Nur, head of the Sudan Liberation Movement.

Daglo heralded to the Sudanese people the end of the era of wars and the entry into the stage of construction and development, welcoming the return of the representatives of the armed movements to Khartoum to implement the peace agreement matrix.

The First Vice President of the Sovereignty Council thanked the government and people of the Republic of South Sudan, especially President Salva Kiir Mayardit, and the mediation and contributors to the agreement between the two sides, the government and the armed movements.

He stressed the government's commitment to implementing the matrix of the peace agreement, expecting that the coming days will witness promising results for the Sudanese people.

Deputy Secretary General of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement- North Yasser Saeed Arman , said that this day is different from the other days of Sudan, because it establishes a new phase in the unity of the forces that carried out the Revolution including, the revolutionary forces that worked peacefully or through the armed struggle in addition to the military forces that participated in the change from the armed forces and rapid support forces.

He praised the main role played by TSC Vice President, head of the government negotiation delegation, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, to achieve peace in the country, drawing attention to Daglo's meeting with Commander Abdulaziz Al-Hilu in Juba to complete comprehensive peace, promising the Sudanese people with the improvement of economic conditions in the new Sudan.

Meanwhile, Al-Tom Hajo member of the Revolutionary Front, said, "today we returned as a delegation authorized to implement the terms of the agreement and lay our hand with the Sudanese people," indicating that the policy of the next stage is to provide a safe economic situation for the citizen and alleviate his suffering.